Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Down 6%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 69,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

