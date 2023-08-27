Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.17). Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.19).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.57.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

