Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.22. 117,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 243,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 3,640.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

