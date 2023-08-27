Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Down 0.4%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFTAU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

