Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

