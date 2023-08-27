Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 56,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 115,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

