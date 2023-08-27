Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 56,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 115,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
