Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 0.1%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,014 ($38.45) and last traded at GBX 2,992 ($38.17). Approximately 149,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 131,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,990 ($38.15).

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -631.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,906.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,845.20.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

