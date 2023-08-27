Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.