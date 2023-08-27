i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a growth of 909.6% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of ITEEF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16. i3 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

