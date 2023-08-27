ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RORO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

