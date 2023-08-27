ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Up 0.4%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.90. 17,241 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $319.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

