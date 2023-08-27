Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.83 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

