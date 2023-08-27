McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 1,000 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edith Morgan Flatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

