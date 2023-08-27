PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.36. 19,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

