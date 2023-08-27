Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Acquires $97,500.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

