Peter Platzer Sells 159,442 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 159,442 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $95,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,920,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Spire Global’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

