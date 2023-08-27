Peter Platzer Sells 159,442 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Platzer sold 159,442 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $95,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,920,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Spire Global Stock Performance
NYSE SPIR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Spire Global’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
