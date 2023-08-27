Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 223 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $757.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
