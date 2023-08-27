Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Purchases 4,498 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,572.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $851,994.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $262,617.61.
- On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.9 %
MDRR stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.