Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Purchases 4,498 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,572.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $851,994.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $262,617.61.

On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14.

MDRR stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

