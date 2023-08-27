Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $610,800.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.65 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

