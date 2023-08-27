Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $566,150.58 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $566,150.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,351.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

