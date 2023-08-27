Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Sells $754,853.82 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $754,853.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Celsius Stock Performance
Shares of CELH opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $185.05.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
