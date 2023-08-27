Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Sells $754,853.82 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $754,853.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.