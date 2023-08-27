Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 25,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Base Carbon from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCBNF

Base Carbon Trading Down 5.2 %

Base Carbon Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.