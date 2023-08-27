Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

