Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Trading Up 8.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coliseum Acquisition

partnership at the intersection of consumer, health & wellness, and entertainment

