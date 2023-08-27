Jennifer Dawn Whalen Sells 2,500 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VTOL stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of 122.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 160,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

