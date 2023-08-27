Jennifer Dawn Whalen Sells 2,500 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bristow Group Price Performance
VTOL stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of 122.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bristow Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.