BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 21.43 and last traded at 21.34. Approximately 9,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.31.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of 22.43.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.