Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.82. 7,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.04. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 41.44%. The company had revenue of C$91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.1190865 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

