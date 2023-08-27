Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 5,661 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LFST stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
