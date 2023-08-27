Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 5,661 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LFST stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

