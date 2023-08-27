Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $55,726.44 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $55,726.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,393.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of 299.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

