Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $58,560.84 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Carole Ho sold 2,478 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,002.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72.

On Thursday, August 10th, Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,996.55.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

