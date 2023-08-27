William P. Mr. Burke Purchases 10,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

