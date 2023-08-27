Insider Selling: Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Director Sells $62,499.84 in Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

DH stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DH

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 87.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.