Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $51,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Courtenay O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $29.16 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Squarespace by 114.7% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 398,237 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Squarespace by 714.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Squarespace by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

