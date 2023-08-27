Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 6,247 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,247 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,472,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,095,860.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $157,047.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of Joint stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

