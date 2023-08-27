Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Busey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.