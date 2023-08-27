Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Busey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.