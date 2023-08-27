Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 6,104 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $57,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,196,499 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,775.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Price Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.