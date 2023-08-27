Barry Wood Sells 562 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on XPEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.