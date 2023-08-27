Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Acquires 399 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Woodward Trading Up 1.5 %

WWD opened at $126.09 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

