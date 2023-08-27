John E. Koryl Purchases 43,251 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Koryl bought 43,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RealReal Stock Up 4.5 %

REAL stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get RealReal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 28.9% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.