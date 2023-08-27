Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 112.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $3,925,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 55,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

