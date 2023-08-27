Needham & Company LLC Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Splunk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.