ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

