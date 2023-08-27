Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

