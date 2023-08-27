Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Drops By 50.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.24. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

