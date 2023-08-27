Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.90 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

