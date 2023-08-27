Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

AADI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,628.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $470,748. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

