Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
AADI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,628.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $470,748. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.
