AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AEAEW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

