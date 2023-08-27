Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 121.3% in August

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.43 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.