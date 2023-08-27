Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rises By 42.1%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Adagene worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Adagene has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

