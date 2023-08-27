Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Expands By 78.6%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AAPD opened at $21.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.