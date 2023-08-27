Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Expands By 78.6%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
AAPD opened at $21.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
